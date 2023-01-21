Ramblers win over Saint Bonaventure: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a lengthy skid, the Loyola Ramblers finally captured their first win in Atlantic 10 conference play, defeating the Bonnies of Saint Bonaventure by a score of 67-55. The victory now moves them to 7-12 (1-6 A10) as they shake a huge weight off their shoulders. Here are three observations from the win:

It’s about time!

The last time the words “Loyola” and “victory” were used in the same sentence was their win over Albany on December 18. Since then, the team had been mired in a seven-game losing streak, their longest skid the program has endured since their eleven-game streak in the 2011-12 season. In previous games, they have struggled to carry their energy from the first half over to the second. This afternoon, however, they not only kept their energy, but added to it, improving both their field goal percentage and three-point percentage over the two halves.

Unlikely heroes lead the way

The Ramblers were led by their bench in this afternoon’s contest, with the bench accounting for 47 of their points. Pacing all scorers with 16 points was Tom Welch, who has been brought off the bench in the last two games to add a spark to the offense. Grad transfer Jeameril Wilson put forth arguably his best game in a Rambler uniform to date, contributing 11 points to set a new Loyola career-high in the most minutes he’s played all season. Coming in right behind him was Jacob Hutson, who has struggled to see the court consistently but made the most of his opportunity with 10 points.

Hutty doing it all 3⃣👏 and you know @ThePackLUC loved this one @Jacobhutsonn pic.twitter.com/HhEbfbgsDb — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) January 21, 2023

Rambler defense clamps down

The defensive prowess that Rambler fans have been accustomed to in previous years was in full effect today, as the Bonnies struggled to muster anything offensively throughout the game. The Bonnies could not gain any traction, hampered by a 31.1 percent clip from the field. Hurting them, even more, was their three-pointers, as the Ramblers kept them to an abysmal 18.2 percent mark.

The Ramblers will hit the road to Pittsburgh to take on Duquesne, with tipoff slated for Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.