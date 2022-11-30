Ramblers top Central Arkansas: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a rough four-game road trip, the Loyola Ramblers returned to the win column in convincing fashion, crushing the Central Arkansas Bears by a score of 85-70. The Ramblers now move to 3-4 on the year as their shots finally began to fall. Here are three observations from the win:

The return of Schwieger Fever to Gentile (kind of)

Despite having no relation to Ryan Schwieger, redshirt freshman Ben Schwieger put together a game for the ages in only his second career start. Schwieger truly did it all, putting forward a scorching 26 points and making his presence known in Gentile Arena. Despite the Ramblers’ season struggles from beyond the arc, shooting with a hot 6-7 mark.

Schwieger also shined on the defensive end, tying for the lead with 5 rebounds along with 2 steals.

Braden is back

After being mired in an early-season slump, it turns out returning home was all Braden Norris needed to get going again. Norris responded with a season high 19 points, ending a streak of five straight games without making it into double-digit points. Also returning was his touch from beyond the arc, with the guard connecting on 3 of his 7 attempts.

Kennedy goes down late in the game

In the midst of a great game, Marquise Kennedy fell with an apparent injury. After missing the first two games of the season, Kennedy was making his first home start of the season. He was able to walk off the court on his own power but did not return to the game. Head coach Drew Valentine confirmed after the game that it was only a cramp, and had it not been that late in the game he would have returned. At that point he had contributed 13 points and 5 rebounds, as well as going 3-4 from beyond the arc.

The Ramblers now host city rival DePaul on Saturday, with a 3 p.m. tipoff on NBC Sports Chicago.