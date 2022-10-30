Ramblers top Calumet in exhibition opener: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a successful season yielded a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, the Loyola Ramblers began their 2022-23 season with a win, besting the Calumet Crimson Waves in an exhibition match by a score of 82-57. Here are three observations from the victory:

Alston makes his mark early

Coach Drew Valentine had a large void to fill after graduating six players at the end of last year. Valentine was active in the transfer portal, bringing in four new faces to compliment five freshmen. His most notable acquisition was junior Phillip Alston, who was named to the Division II All-American Second Team from California University of Pennsylvania in the previous season.

Phil Alston has 8 early points and 2 vicious dunks. I don’t know if we’ve had a player quite like him in the past 6 years. Exciting stuff! — Podcast63 (@Podcast63) October 30, 2022

Alston made his presence known almost immediately, recording a double-double in just the first half. He impressed fans early on with multiple dunks, ending his night with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Defense stays strong

Even after losing the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Lucas Williamson, the Ramblers proved that they still possess a very capable defense. The team applied pressure to the Crimson Wave all game long, holding them to an abysmal 0-13 clip from beyond the arc while forcing 22 turnovers. The Ramblers also dominated the paint, out-rebounding Calumet by a total of 51-36 with the big-man tandem of Jacob Hutson (15) Tom Welch (6) and Bryce Golden (4) accounting for 25 of the Ramblers’ total rebounds.

Ramblers prevail amidst poor shooting performance

Although the Ramblers managed to score over 80 points, a feat they accomplished in only eleven of their thirty-three games last season, the team struggled to find constant success with their shots. Loyola could only muster a 39.1 percent clip from the field while struggling from three-point range. A bright spot in the lineup, however, was freshman Jalen Quinn, who led the team with 20 points in his Gentile Arena debut.

The Ramblers will return to Gentile Arena to kick off their regular season on Monday, November 7, facing off against Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 P.M.

