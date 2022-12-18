Ramblers top Albany: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After taking a statement victory over Clemson last time out, the Loyola Ramblers returned to Gentile Arena to take the win over Albany by a score of 68-56. The Ramblers now move to 6-5 on the year in their final home game of their non-conference slate. Here are three observations from the win:

Air Alston continues to fly

After a career game against Clemson, Philip Alston followed it up in crushing fashion. The junior put forth another strong effort with 17 points but imposed his will in the paint, leading the team with 11 rebounds. The mark is a season-high for Alston and gives him his first double-double as a Rambler, a stat he had been pushing for for a while. Alston also contributed defensively with a block and leading the team with 2 steals.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Sharing the love

The Ramblers showcased their depth once again, proving they have multiple players capable of making a difference on the box score. Loyola had four of their starters in double-digits, with Alston pacing the team with 17 points. Coming up right behind him was Ben Schwieger with 15, Marquise Kennedy 13 points and Braden Norris with 12. Norris put forward a selfless effort, leading the team with 7 assists, tying a season high.

Feasting in the paint

While the Ramblers have improved on their three-point shooting significantly, they still do a great job of directing the ball to the paint and taking advantage of opportunities down there. The Ramblers out-rebounded Albany by a total of 38-28 and limited them to just 8 second chance points. On the other side of the court, the Ramblers pounded the paint early and often, scoring 36 of their 68 points in the paint.

The Ramblers now travel to Stanford to close out their non-conference schedule, with a 9 p.m. tipoff slated for Thursday on the Pac-12 Network.