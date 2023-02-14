Ramblers hold out against UMass: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a game that went down to the wire, the Loyola Ramblers came away with a much-needed victory over the Massachusetts Minutemen, winning by a score of 64-62. With the win, the Ramblers now move to 9-16 (3-10 A10) on the year. Here are three observations from the win:

UMass refused to go quietly

After trailing by 14 points at halftime, changes looked bleak for the Minutemen. However, they awoke in the second half to take command and, at stages, looked to be in control of the game. Guided by their deep-range shooting (55.6 percent in the second half), UMass went on a 14-0 run over the course of almost seven minutes to draw it to a one-possession game

toward the end. While they certainly made it interesting, the Ramblers were able to hold on.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Norris wills Ramblers to victory

The Ramblers were led yet again by the efforts of Braden Norris, who is continuing to shine in the last few games. Norris paced the Ramblers with 17 points, going 4-11 from beyond the arc. Norris was able to generate chances for his teammates as well, leading all scorers tonight with 5 assists. He also contributed defensively, coming in second on the team to grab 5 rebounds.

A game of whistles

Both teams this game saw themselves challenged by fouls as both sides struggled with discipline. On the side of the Ramblers, the team was whistled for an even 20 personal fouls, with two players sitting at four fouls, including Marquise Kennedy and Philip Alston, who was in danger of fouling out for a second straight game. For the Minutemen, they recorded 19 personal fouls, with all but two of their players recording a foul. At the line, both teams shot with a 63.6 percent clip, albeit with the Ramblers having twice the opportunities as UMass.

The Ramblers are back in action on Friday, with a much-anticipated rematch against Dayton at Gentile Arena at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.