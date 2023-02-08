Ramblers fall to Saint Joe’s late: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a back and forth battle, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Saint Joseph’s Eagles by a score of 83-71. With hot shooting from both teams, the Eagles were eventually able to take control, dropping Loyola to an 8-15 (2-9 A10) record. Here are three observations from the loss:

Norris puts the team on his back

Braden Norris entered a superhuman level in an effort to guide his team, putting up career numbers in the game’s late stages. The redshirt-senior set a new personal-best with 25 points in 31 minutes of action. While the three-ball hasn’t been as sharp as it has in previous seasons, Norris still proved he can be a deadly shooter if given a look. His seven made threes led all scorers as he set a new career-high in treys.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Live look at @NorrisBraden in Gentile.

7-9 from 3. 23 PTs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcV3Uswq3m — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) February 9, 2023

Ramblers run out of gas late

In a game that was back and forth all night, the Eagles were eventually able to pull out a win, taking control in the games late stages. The Eagles ended the game with little resistance from the Ramblers, finishing the second half on a 12-0 scoring run. What was for a majority of the night a hot Rambler offense fell silent, as Loyola was held without a point for the last four minutes.

Eagles take command in the paint

Another area where Saint Joe’s took over was in the rebounding department. The Eagles out-rebounded the Ramblers 40-32, including 18-7 offensively. They were able to keep their possessions going and generate new scoring chances, scoring 18 points off of rebounds versus the Ramblers’ 7. The Eagles were able to use their physicality to pull ahead, getting the ball inside and scoring 24 points in the paint.

The Ramblers are back in action on Saturday, traveling to Richmond for a matinee contest with a 3 p.m. tipoff on ESPNU.