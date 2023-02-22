Ramblers fall to Fordham: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In an evenly-fought matchup, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Fordham Rams at home by a score of 71-69. The Ramblers made a late push to tie it at the end but ultimately fell short, as they now drop to 9-18 (3-12 A10) on the year. Here are three observations from the loss:

Sheldon Edwards leads comeback effort off the bench

After hitting a thrilling buzzer-beater in the home opener many games ago, Sheldon Edwards has struggled to find his role with the Ramblers this season. Edwards has played a very limited role so far but made the absolute most of his playing time. In just 11 minutes of action, Edwards accounted for 11 points, going 3-4 from beyond the arc in clutch time.

Edwards to tie it! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3UxIz7bmGI — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) February 23, 2023

He provided the perfect spark off the bench, leading the Ramblers in three point shooting as well as going a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

Ramblers unable to contain Quisenberry

For the most part, the Rambler defense was able to contain the Rams, with the exception of two of their players. Darius Quissenberry and Khalid Moore going off. Quisenberry led all scorers with 26 points, going 6-14 from the field and taking advantage of a 10-12 night from the free throw line. Moore was right behind him, coming up with 19 points of his own. The pair alone accounted for 45 of Fordhams overall 71 points.

Loyola limited by cold shooting hand

Aside from three of them by Edwards, the only other Rambler to make a shot from beyond the arc was Philip Alston, who fouled out with 19 points. The Ramblers struggled to convert on open looks, shooting at a 4-17 (23.5 percent) clip. Another limiting factor was their attempts from the free throw line, shooting with a poor 65.5 percent mark to go 19-29.

The Ramblers are back in action on Sunday, taking on St. Louis on the road with a 5 p.m. tipoff on CBS Sports Network.