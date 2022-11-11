Ramblers Extinguish Flames: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a tough contest between city-rivals, the Loyola Ramblers came out on top over the UIC Flames on Friday night. This was the Ramblers’ first matchup with a member of the Missouri Valley Conference since switching to the Atlantic 10. The Ramblers now move to 2-0 on the season after taking the win by a score of 70-63. Here are three observations from the win:

Alston returns to the lineup

After missing the last half of the Ramblers’ home opener on Monday due to cramps, forward Philip Alston didn’t miss a beat. He made his return to the lineup in style, starting the game and being a constant factor in the Rambler offense. Alston ended his night with 18 points, finishing as the team’s leading scorer. He was also a force in the paint, picking up 7 rebounds (5 defensive) to tie for the team lead.

Alston through traffic 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZqHeH8TRYM — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 12, 2022

Pressure in the paint

Yes, three pointers are still a concern for the Ramblers. The team finished the night with a horrid 2-14 clip showing little to no improvement from their win on Monday. The silver lining, however, was that they managed to transition their offense earlier on to a more physical style of play. The Ramblers drastically reduced their three-point attempts and focused more in the paint, where they recorded 50 of their 70 points.

Falling pass from Norris to Schwieger for the dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/NjD9Qm7u50 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 12, 2022

The aforementioned Alston played a large part in the transition but also making his presence known was redshirt freshman Ben Schwieger, who scored a career high 14 points in only his second regular-season game with the Ramblers.

Sloppy play almost costs Ramblers

While the team managed to hold on to the victory, it certainly wasn’t as clean as head coach Drew Valentine would’ve liked. The Ramblers finished the night with 25 turnovers committed as opposed to the Flames’ 16. Also a limiting factor for the Ramblers was fouls, having five of their players with three or more personal fouls. They ended the night with 25 fouls total, allowing UIC to make 21 of their 31 attempts from the charity stripe.

The Ramblers now turn their attention to the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they face off against Tulsa in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN-U.

