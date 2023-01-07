Ramblers drop fourth straight against George Mason: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a matinee matchup, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Goerge Mason Patriots by a score of 86-75 as the Patriots remain undefeated at home. In a game where both teams struggled to find consistent momentum, the Patriots ultimately came out on top. The Ramblers have now dropped four straight games as they fall to 6-9 (0-3 A10) on the year. Here are three observations from the loss:

Both teams hampered by fouls

The Ramblers struggled to gain any momentum throughout the game as they kept getting disrupted by frequent foul calls. Loyola had three of their starters with four fouls, including Tom Welch, who saw his role limited by fouls for the second straight game. However, he was still able to contribute with 9 points and 5 rebounds in only 18 minutes of action before fouling out. George Mason faced similar problems throughout the night, as 44 fouls were called overall, with 25 to the Ramblers and 19 to the Patriots

Patriots rebound for hot shooting night

The start of the game looked good for the Ramblers, as they made several defensive stops against the Patriots to finish the first half tied at 35 a piece. The Patriots missed a lot of good looks that they usually would make, and proved it in the second half. They finished the game with a 51.6 percent clip from the field and took advantage down low with 48 points in the paint. Leading the charge for the Patriots was senior Josh Odoru, who led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds en route to a double-double.

Alston ties career high in the loss

A bright spot in today’s affair was the heroics of Philip Alston, who kept his team in the game on multiple occasions. Alston tied his Loyola career-high with 23 points, taking advantage of a 9-14 night from the field to lead all scorers. He continues to be a dual threat, knocking down two three-pointers despite being known as a post-player.

On the defensive end, Alston grabbed 7 rebounds while leading the team with 3 blocks.

The Ramblers now return home as they look to end their skid against VCU on Tuesday, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

