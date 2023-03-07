Ramblers defeated in Atlantic10 Tournament Opener: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers’ season came to an end today after being knocked out in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament by the St. Joseph’s Eagles. Despite being the #15 seed, the Ramblers made it a close game but the Eagles ultimately came out on top, taking victory by a score of 72-67. Here are three observations from the loss:

Lynn Greer III lights it up again

Few have cemented themselves as more of a “Loyola killer” this season than Lynn Greer III. In three games against the Ramblers, the guard averaged 19.7 points per game while also shooting from beyond the arc at an elite level. Despite not being known as a three-point shooter, Greer put together an impressive 12-16 clip against the Ramblers. Today was more of the same, as Greer led all scorers with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and coming up three assists short of a triple-double.

Ramblers generate offense but fall silent beyond the arc

Offense was once again not the problem for the Ramblers, as they had four scorers reach double-digit point totals. Despite recording a respectable 41.8 percent field goal clip, the Ramblers were hindered by their performance from deep. They struggled to find a rhythm all game as they carried a rough 28 percent mark.

Free throws keep Ramblers in the game

An area the Ramblers have struggled to convert on has been from the charity stripe. Loyola has often failed to capitalize on their opportunities, as they only mustered a team percentage of under 70 percent entering today’s game. This time around, they were able to take advantage of their trips to the line, pressuring the Eagles into 14 personal fouls. Of their 16 free-throw attempts, they only missed two of them, boasting an 87.5 percent clip.

The Ramblers now look ahead to next season, as they finish their first season in the Atlantic 10 with a 10-21 record.