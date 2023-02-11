Ramblers defeated by Richmond: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a back-and-forth affair, the Loyola Ramblers fell to the Richmond Spiders by a score of 74-71. The Ramblers have now lost 11 out of their last 13 as they drop to 8-16 (2-10 A10) on the year. Here are three observations from the game:

Freshmen lead hot Loyola offense

In what proved to be an offensive shootout, the Ramblers were guided by their young guns as a strong shooting performance allowed them to keep up with the Spiders. Loyola produced a red-hot 51.9 percent clip from the field across the game, with all five of their starters reaching double-digits. Freshman Ben Schwieger led the way with 17 points, with fellow freshman Jalen Quinn coming right behind him with 16 of his own. After a career showing in his previous game, Braden Norris followed it up with 12 points and five rebounds.

Rounding out the Rambler starting lineup was Philip Alston with 12 points and Bryce Golden with 10.

Spiders matched whatever the Ramblers threw at them

Whenever the Ramblers went on a run to make the game closer, the Spiders were able to bounce back with a run of their own. Richmond kept themselves going with a similar, if not slightly better, 54.2 percent tally from the field. The Spiders were guided offensively by a strong night from Tyler Burton, who put forward 23 points. The Ramblers almost were able to foul Burton out of the game, but they fell just one foul short.

Sloppy game for the Ramblers, but not much better from the Spiders

The Ramblers were forced to rely on certain rotations a lot more, as fouls required multiple Ramblers to see fewer minutes. Senior Tom Welch was only able to see the floor for 16 minutes, as he drew 3 quick fouls in the first half to end the night with 4. Golden also incurred 4 fouls while Alston eventually fouled out of the game, as the Ramblers ended the night with 21 personal fouls. While the Ramblers gave up 15 turnovers, Richmond wasn’t exactly better, with 16 of their own.

The Ramblers are back in action on Tuesday, traveling east to take on Massachusetts at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.