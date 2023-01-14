Ramblers decimated by Saint Joseph's: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Loyola-Chicago’s quest to claim their first ever Atlantic 10 win will have to continue, as they suffered their worst defeat of the season at the hand’s of Saint Joseph’s, with the Hawks dishing them a 86-55 beatdown. With the loss, their losing skid is extended to six games as they now fall to 6-11 (0-5 A10) on the year. Here are three observations from the game:

Ramblers doomed from opening tip

The Ramblers opened the game in one of the worst ways imaginable. As the tip initially went their way, it was immediately fumbled and lost out of bounds, handing the ball over to the Hawks. What ensued was an 11-0 run that put the game out of reach before the game could really get underway. While the Ramblers showed short spurts of life at times, they were shut down by the Hawks, only mustering 39.6 percent from the field and an abysmal 56.5 percent clip from the free-throw line.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Greer defies scouting report for career night

In the Ramblers’ defense, Lynn Greer III had only made three of his 32 three-point attempts entering today, so it was understandable that they would dare him to shoot from deep early on. Greer saw the Ramblers’ challenge and leveled it out of the water, having an uncharacteristic outburst from beyond the arc. He finished his night with 17 points, just two short of tying a career high, while knocking down five of his six three-pointers.

Alston’s double-double not enough to carry Ramblers

One of the only bright spots of the Ramblers continues to be Philip Alston. Despite their struggles, Alston has done his best to push the Ramblers on, but can only do so much. Today's contest saw Alston with 16 points, the only Loyola player to reach double-digits. On the defensive end, Alston led all players with 3 blocks and 11 rebounds to give him his second double-double of the season on the day he recorded his 1,000th NCAA point.