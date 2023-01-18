Ramblers bested by SLU: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers continue to search for their first win in the Atlantic 10, dropping tonight’s contest to the Saint Louis Billikens by a score of 76-59. While the team showed some improvements with the return of students to Gentile Arena, it was ultimately not enough as their losing skid reaches seven games. Here are three observations from the loss:

Ramblers unable to sustain early burst of energy

After a tough result against Saint Joseph’s in their previous game, the Ramblers had a great start in tonight’s contest, controlling the game through the majority of the first half. However, as the half drew to a close, the Ramblers fell cold, allowing the Billikens to eventually take the lead at halftime. The Ramblers’ shooting woes continued in the second half, precisely when the Billikens began to find their stride. What was a 4 point deficit at halftime quickly turned into a 17 point hole the Ramblers could not escape from.

Loyola keeps turnovers under 10

In a majority of their losses, the Ramblers’ crippling factor has been the amount of turnovers they concede. However, some silver lining in tonight’s contest is that, for the most part, the Ramblers did a decent job of holding on to the ball. They built their first half lead by only giving the ball away 3 times, ultimately finishing the night with 9 turnovers total, their lowest total of the season yet. In an even rarer occurrence, the Ramblers forced more turnovers than they conceded, with the Billikens turning over the ball 13 times.

Next man up

Late into warmups, it was announced that guard Marquise Kennedy was scratched from the starting lineup. In his place came freshman Jalen Quinn, who began the season in the starting lineup but has struggled for consistent minutes since. Quinn rose to the occasion, putting forth a career-high 12 points while also playing good defense against one of the nations top point guards in Yuri Collins.

The Ramblers are back in action on Saturday when they take on St. Bonaventure at 3 p.m. with coverage on NBC Sports Chicago.

