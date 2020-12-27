anjanette young

Rally Outside Chicago Police Headquarters Supports Anjanette Young

At Sunday's demonstration, local leaders and politicians called for full transparency into the wrongful raid on a Chicago social worker's home

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dozens gathered outside Chicago Police Department headquarters Sunday in support of Anjanette Young, a social worker whose home was wrongfully raided by Chicago police officers in Feb. 2019.

The raid came to light in recent days after a video was published, which showed a handcuffed Young standing naked in her home for several minutes. Young is heard in the video telling officers that they are in the wrong home, and she and her attorney confirm that her home was not the target of the search warrant.

"Just as she had the courage to speak out, we too must speak out about the glaring truth that we cannot move forward as a society if we don’t commit to protecting Black women and girls... through policies and practices and truth telling," Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said at the weekend demonstration.

Local

coronavirus illinois 3 hours ago

By the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Lombard 4 hours ago

Lombard Man Charged With Attempted Terrorism Now Faces Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Video of the incident was later obtained by Young as part of a lawsuit against the city, and was obtained by several Chicago news outlets, including NBC 5.

At Sunday's demonstration, local leaders and politicians called for full transparency from CPD. Young's supporters believe the names of the 12 officers involved should be released, and ultimately, want the officers to be fired.

"We want their names revealed," said Rev. Janette Wilson with the Rainbow Push Coalition. "We want a background check on each officer and person involved in this action.”

In the fallout from the raid, Chicago's top attorney resigned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an independent investigation, and the 12 officers were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

At Saturday's rally, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush revealed he wrote a letter to the head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, calling for further action and discussion on the case.

This article tagged under:

anjanette youngchicago police raidbothched police raid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us