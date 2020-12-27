Rally Outside Chicago Police Headquarters Supports Anjanette Young

Dozens gathered outside Chicago Police Department headquarters Sunday in support of Anjanette Young, a social worker whose home was wrongfully raided by Chicago police officers in Feb. 2019.

The raid came to light in recent days after a video was published, which showed a handcuffed Young standing naked in her home for several minutes. Young is heard in the video telling officers that they are in the wrong home, and she and her attorney confirm that her home was not the target of the search warrant.

"Just as she had the courage to speak out, we too must speak out about the glaring truth that we cannot move forward as a society if we don’t commit to protecting Black women and girls... through policies and practices and truth telling," Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said at the weekend demonstration.

Video of the incident was later obtained by Young as part of a lawsuit against the city, and was obtained by several Chicago news outlets, including NBC 5.

At Sunday's demonstration, local leaders and politicians called for full transparency from CPD. Young's supporters believe the names of the 12 officers involved should be released, and ultimately, want the officers to be fired.

"We want their names revealed," said Rev. Janette Wilson with the Rainbow Push Coalition. "We want a background check on each officer and person involved in this action.”

In the fallout from the raid, Chicago's top attorney resigned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an independent investigation, and the 12 officers were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

At Saturday's rally, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush revealed he wrote a letter to the head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, calling for further action and discussion on the case.