Rally held in response to Pro-Palestinian protest outside US Rep. Schneider's home in middle of the night

Residents in suburban Highland Park took a stand on Monday, just days after masked pro-Palestinian protesters staged a demonstration in the middle of the night outside Jewish U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's home.

Dozens of Jews and supporters came together on Monday evening in Port Clinton Square, where they stood up, waved flags and danced.

Participants said they were spreading awareness instead of hate.

"One of the best things we can do is speak up," said Michelle Bernstein. "Make Israel feel they’re not alone."

Another participant, Marissa Rosenberg, explained that she's hosting Tal Cohen, who is from Israel, for the second time.

"Not only is Highland Park a resilient community, the Israelis are extremely resilient people you will ever know," she stated.

Cohen shared with NBC Chicago that his family is suffering at home in Israel.

"...So I made the decision I'm coming, changing minds and being with community here and explain what my family and people have been through," he said.

Monday's gathering comes just days before the resilient community gathers for another emotional anniversary of the July 4 massacre and hours after pro-Palestinian protesters chanted outside Schneider's home at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, triggering a police response.

The Jewish Democrat’s spokesperson encourages those who disagree with his views to have a daylight conversation, rather than traumatizing families at night.

"As a Jewish community we’re broken here. We are just trying to come above it," said Gilat Zamost, who has family in Israel.

The following statement was released by Schneider's office:

“It’s unfortunate that, instead of seeking a constructive dialogue with Congressman Schneider, a group of people hiding their faces chose to taunt and intimidate a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the Jewish Sabbath in the middle of the night. It’s even more disturbing they chose to harass a community that is preparing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, a shared tragedy that was spurred by hate. The Congressman is always happy to meet and sit down with anyone. I encourage those who disagree with his views to seek a conversation in the daylight rather than disturbing and traumatizing families in the darkness of night.”