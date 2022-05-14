Rallies in Support of Abortion Rights Continue Across Chicago, United States

Hundreds of pro-abortion rights rallies were held across the United States on Saturday, including in Chicago as large demonstrations took to the city's streets.

Several rallies were held in the city, including at Union Park on the Near West Side and in Millennium Park in the Loop.

Those rallies were held to encourage Americans to speak out against the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could soon overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision.

“I am so proud that Chicago is setting the example for the rest of the country,” said Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman said at the Union Park rally.

Women who attended the rallies pushed back against the potential overturning of the Roe decision, which would pave the way for states to move to completely ban abortion.

"We will do as much as it takes, " said Paula Thornton Greer from Planned Parenthood. "We will be here as many times as we possibly can.”

Many women at the rally in Union Park felt they had to come to show their support for abortion rights.

“I had an abortion when I was 20 years old," Chicago resident Sandy told NBC 5. "My life would be so different if I was not able to have that. I would not even be alive anymore because it was so traumatic for me to be pregnant. My abortion, not traumatic at all.”

There are concerns that if this ruling is overturned, it could lead to even more judicial rollbacks.

“If we are saying that women do not have this right to privacy in their bodies, than that leaves a lot of rights very vulnerable, " added law school student, Melinda Oliver. "LGBTQ rights, the right to cohabitate with people, the right to IUDs and birth control.”

Similar demonstrations are expected to continue throughout the summer, with the ruling potentially being published in coming months.

“I’m just not going to sit home and do nothing," said Bianca Carbonara.

"I mean, you have to come out here and stand up.”

The protests are being held on the heels of a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. Numerous states have begun crafting legislation to ban abortions in response to that ruling, which could become public in late June.