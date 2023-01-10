Raising Cane's Opens Flagship Restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, in Former Montgomery Ward Building

Chicken finger lovers across Chicago, rejoice: Raising Cane's is officially planting roots in the city.

According to a press release, the chicken eatery on Tuesday will open a flagship, "uniquely designed restaurant" at 2 N. Michigan Ave., in the historic Montgomery Ward headquarters building.

The 5,000 square-foot restaurant is decorated with several features unique to Chicago, the release says, "including graphics that pay homage to the building’s history, a table shaped like The Bean, and more."

The eatery will also be downtown Chicago's first Raising Cane's outpost, and the second flagship restaurant in the country, the release goes on to say.

According to a restaurant spokesperson, the flagship sites are "one-of-a-kind restaurants, uniquely designed for some of the highest profile places in the country."

Raising Cane's first Flagship opened in 2022, on the Las Vegas strip, the release says. Two more Flagship sites are planned for later this year, in South Beach in Miami, and Times Square in New York City.

The restaurant's downtown Chicago grand opening celebration begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., with a photo booth, a "Free Cane's for a Year" contest and more.

While the Flagship spot will be the city's first Raising Cane's restaurant, the popular chicken chain has more than 20 locations across the Chicago suburbs. Late last year, movie star Chevy Chase plugged in the holiday lights display at the Raising Cane's in Morton Grove, recreating an iconic moment from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and reprising his role as Clark Griswold.

According to the release, Raising Cane's is "the nation's fastest growing chicken finger concept." Popular menu items aside from chicken include crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, sweet tea, lemonade, and it's secret-recipe Cane's sauce.