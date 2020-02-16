Rainy, Windy Conditions on Deck as Work Week Begins

After a sunny and warm day, things are about to change again for the Chicago area, with light snow and rain potentially impacting commutes on President’s Day.

Clouds will gradually increase through the overnight hours, with patchy fog possible in some locations away from Lake Michigan. The fog could be especially dense in areas with snow remaining on the ground, according to forecast models.

On Monday morning, the late portion of the commute could be impacted by a wintry mix of precipitation, with light snow possible in widely scattered locations.

That snow will turn to all rain as the noon hour approaches, and that will be primary weather threat to the region on Monday. A quarter-inch or more of rain is expected to fall throughout the day on Monday, impacting the afternoon commute.

High temperatures will remain slightly above normal, with highs expected in the low-40s. High winds are expected as well, but those will likely dissipate in the late evening and overnight hours into Tuesday.

Tuesday will usher in a week full of temperature fluctuations, with below-average temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday the mercury will be on the rise, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s expected over the weekend.