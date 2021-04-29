Full Double Rainbow Stretches Over Chicago Area After Evening Storms

After parts of the Chicagoland saw storms and gusty winds Thursday evening, full double rainbows appearing across the area shortly thereafter.

Take a look at what NBC 5 viewers saw:

The severe thunderstorm warning expired Thursday evening after being issued for parts of the Chicago area.

The warning was in place until 7:15 p.m. for the following counties: Kendall, Will, DuPage and Cook. A warning for Kane County was canceled at approximately 6:55 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms are heading south, traveling at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 58 mph were seen at Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove, the latest forecast models showed. As of around 6:40 p.m., there was little to no lightning reported.