Chicago's Iconic Original Rainbow Cone Opening First South Suburban Location

The Original Rainbow Cone, a well-known ice cream shop that has served generations of Chicagoans, is coming to south suburban Orland Park.

A standalone restaurant featuring outdoor patio seating and a drive-thru will be located at 15711 Harlem Ave., near 157th Street, according to a news release from the company. Known for its signature offering of five flavors on one single cone and its original shop's unique pink exterior, Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp.

Rainbow Cone has expanded in recent years, opening several shops in the Chicago suburbs, including dual-concept restaurants in partnership with Buona Beef, another locally-based restaurant chain. The Orland Park shop will mark the chain's third standalone restaurant and 10th overall.

The company's first shop outside the region is set to open this summer in Bradenton, Florida. The Orland Park location is slated to open in May.