Rain, Thunderstorms, Severe Weather Possible for White Sox Home Opener Series

A rainy and potentially stormy Monday evening will mark the start of what is expected to be an active weather week, which will bring the threat of more severe storms to the Chicago area.

The inclement weather forecast has already forced the Chicago White Sox to move up their home opener Monday.

With rain expected to grow widespread heading into the evening, bring the chance for thunderstorms and possibly even small hail, the team moved the start time of their game up by one hour to 2:10 p.m. CT.

While scattered showers will still be possible during the game and throughout the afternoon, the rain is expected to spread across the area for the evening. Highs are set to reach near 60 degrees, though cooler conditions are expected along the lakefront.

The rain comes after severe weather tore through the Chicago area Friday, bringing wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour and at least a dozen tornadoes to the region, and just before another round of severe weather could hit.

There's a limited risk for severe weather Tuesday, which also marks Election Day across the city and suburbs, though much uncertainty remains with this threat.

According to the latest forecasts from the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, some of the Chicago area is at an “enhanced risk” of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, including parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties. The rest of the area is under a "slight risk."

The western edges of Lake and Newton counties are also in that area, while all other counties in the NBC 5 viewing area are at a “slight” risk of severe weather.

Just like Friday’s storms, the main threats with a potential outbreak Tuesday would be damaging hail and wind gusts, along with a chance of isolated tornadoes.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast over how much of the area will be impacted by the severe weather, and there are also questions over whether an area of high pressure will weaken enough to allow for the development of the storms, but more clarity should emerge on both fronts as we draw closer to Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with readings then dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s by Thursday behind the approaching cold front.

Showers and storms will again be possible Wednesday morning.

