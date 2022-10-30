Rain Possible Late Sunday as Low-Pressure System Approaches Chicago Area

Sunday will start out on the dry side, but a slow-moving low-pressure system is working its way up toward Illinois, and there’s a chance it could dampen Monday’s Halloween festivities.

According to forecast models, Sunday will begin under cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 40s across the area.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low-60s in the afternoon, but as the day moves along, the chances of rain will slowly begin to increase, especially in areas south of Interstate 80.

A low-pressure system, which will start the day over Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, is slowly moving its way up through the southern portions of Illinois, and is finally expected to arrive late Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours, bringing a chance for scattered showers to the region.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The bulk of that rainfall will likely hold off until the late evening and into overnight, with more widespread rain coverage expected through at least Monday morning.

The system will remain over the area into early Monday afternoon, but there remains some uncertainty over whether it will still exert influence over Illinois and northwest Indiana into the afternoon and evening, when trick-or-treating is scheduled to begin.

At least some areas will dry out by then however, but meteorologists on the NBC 5 Storm Team encourage viewers to download the NBC Chicago app for the latest updates and forecasts.

As for temperatures, Monday and Tuesday will likely see similar readings, with highs in the low-60s, and by Wednesday the mercury will once again be on the rise, with high temperatures expected to settle near 70 degrees through the end of the work week.

The next real chance of rain will arrive on Friday, and chances for showers could potentially linger into next weekend.