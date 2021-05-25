Rain, Cool Down on the Way Before Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered showers and a cold front are expected to pass through the area bringing a major cool down before heading into the holiday weekend.

Tuesday was off to a cool start, but temperatures have warmed into the low to mid-80s in the afternoon. According to the latest weather forecasts, winds will likely increase across the area, bringing gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Scattered showers are expected to move in throughout the day in Chicago's north and west counties, which could bring wind gusts up to 50 and 60 mph and possible quarter-sized hail.

Heavy wind and potential hail should subside by sunset Tuesday night as a cold front moves in, likely setting off additional showers and storms into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy and mild as temperatures cool to the 60s in the morning, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say. As the cold front leaves the area, clouds should part and sunshine could move in by the afternoon, bringing temperatures back up to the mid-80s with less humidity.

Another cold front is expected to move in Wednesday night into Thursday, marking a major drop in temperatures. Thursday will likely just reach the upper 60s in most areas and 50s along the lakefront.

Showers and storms will likely sweep across the Chicago area again Thursday evening into Friday, which is expected to feel "fall-like" with highs in the 50s.

Memorial Day weekend will likely provide warmer temperatures with more sunshine and clear conditions, according to the latest forecast models.