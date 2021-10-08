Rain and Thunderstorms Prompt Flight Delays at O'Hare Airport

Thunderstorms and rain showers struck the Chicago area Friday afternoon, leading to flight delays, some as long as an hour, at O'Hare International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Inbound flights were delayed at average of 56 minutes as of 3:27 p.m., according to the website. Flights due to depart O'Hare were experiencing delays lasting from approximately 46 minutes to an hour, with some even longer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A total of 32 cancellations were reported, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Showers and thunderstorms moved into the Chicago region in the afternoon hours, however severe weather wasn't expected, according to the National Weather Service. Torrential downpours, which could lower visibility and cause "water to pond on roadways," were possible.

Rainy conditions were forecast to last through Sunday.