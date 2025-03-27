Rahm Emanuel creates scholarship program amid questions about political future

Having served as both an ambassador to Japan and Chicago’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel is considering a White House run. On Thursday, he announced a new college scholarship program for Chicago public high school students who participate in Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or ROTC.

The new scholarship program is tied to Emanuel’s call to expand national service. He said his son, who joined the Navy Reserves, influenced him.

“I want that type of service here. To any private or public university. You pick in Illinois. We’re going to help you out," Emanuel said.

The new program will give 12 students in Chicago Public Schools who are enrolled in ROTC $10,000 a year. They must have three years of experience in the district's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program and enroll in ROTC in any university in Illinois.

“Everybody talks about their rights, there should be as much discussion of your responsibilities. These kids in the ROTC at an early age exuded those qualities," Emanuel said.

Emanuel, who has no shortage of titles from ambassador to mayor, congressman and chief of staff, is considering running for president in 2028.

"It’s not just about fighting Donald Trump, although that's important. I want to make it -- if I do anything, if I choose to do anything -- about fighting for the middle class that I think have gotten the shaft," Emanuel said.

He was even included in CNN's 2028 Presidential Bracket, along with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. But president isn't the only contest on Emanuel's mind. If Pritzker doesn't seek a third term for governor, there's a chance Emanuel could consider that office.

As for whether there's bad blood between the two Illinois leaders, Emanuel said: "We’re both friends. We're both grown-ups about politics, and again, I haven't decided to do anything," Emanuel said.

"But not deciding is deciding as well," said NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

"What are you: a rabbi?" Emanuel asked.

He also detailed his thoughts on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth using the Signal app to detail military strikes in Yemen. Emanuel wants an independent investigation.

“I think that you should have an inspector general -- I don't trust the FBI, I don't trust the Justice Department, I don't trust the National Security Council -- an inspector general should get to the bottom of this," he said.