Raging Fire Destroys Auto Body Shop in Andersonville

An investigation was underway Saturday into what led to a massive fire that destroyed a body shop in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported before 7 a.m. at Star Auto Repair and Body Shop, 5000 N. Clark St. when someone spotted the fire and called 911, authorities said.

The fire was so large, authorities declared a 3-11 alarm, leading approximately 250 firefighters to respond to the scene.

Firefighters worked hard to keep the flames from spreading to apartments next door, but one person who was inside of the building was taken to Weiss Hospital. The individual was expected to be treated for cuts and smoke inhalation and was last listed in fair condition.

Cars inside the building, along with many chemicals, made the situation especially dangerous, according to authorities.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the fire.