Radio Flyer's first-ever retail store is coming to the Chicago area this fall

The Schaumburg location will mark the first store in over a century of Radio Flyer's history.

By Fiona Hurless

Radio Flyer will debut its very first store back where the little red wagon started - in the Chicago area. The company's first-ever store will open this November in Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall.

According to the Radio Flyer website, customers can expect “the ultimate Radio Flyer experience” when visiting the Woodfield Mall location. The store will include a test track, product story center, personalized items and more.

The very first Radio Flyer was built after Antonio Pasin immigrated to Chicago from Italy in 1914. Since then, Radio Flyer has expanded to produce toys, bikes and even eBikes. While the company now has offices internationally, it remains both a Chicago-based and family-oriented company.

An exact date for the store's opening has yet to be announced.

