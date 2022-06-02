racine

Racine Police Urge Residents to Avoid Graceland Cemetery Due to ‘Critical Incident'

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, asked residents to avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon after a "critical incident" left multiple people shot.

The police department tweeted a message just before 3 p.m. asking residents to "please avoid the area."

About one hour later, police confirmed multiple shots were fired at the cemetery.

"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," the department wrote. "The scene is still active and being investigated."

The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory also confirmed the incident to NBC Chicago affiliate station TMJ4, saying all funeral home staff were unharmed.

The station also reported the funeral was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr.

State investigators identified 37-year-old King as the man a Racine police officer shot and killed last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said King was shot during a foot chase late last month. The agency said the officer fired after King was seen with a handgun. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Check back for more on this developing story.

