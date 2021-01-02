Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef Stands With Woman Charged With Child Endangerment

A Chicago Rabbi announced he will call for social services to help woman who was charged with child endangerment and for her not to be given jail time.

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, president of Tikkun Chair Inter-National, will stood with the woman at 26th St. and California Ave. on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Chicago police arrested 31-year-old Jessie Hunt Saturday after officers discovered seven children inside a vacant apartment unit when they were called to a well-being check at a Humboldt Park building, authorities said.

Hunt, from Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and is set to appear in court Saturday.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Trumbull on Friday, officers arrived on the scene and made contact with a witness who advised someone was inside a first-floor apartment unit that would otherwise be vacant.

Officers found seven children: a 14-year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby.

All of the children were taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and said to be in good condition, police stated.

Additional details have not been made available at this time.