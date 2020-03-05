R. Kelly’s Trial Moved After Agents Seize More Than 100 Devices: Prosecutors

R&B singer R. Kelly's trial was moved from April to October after prosecutors said agents seized more than 100 electronic devices while executing a search warrant.

The news came on Thursday as Kelly pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser. There, prosecutors said more charges alleging yet another victim are upcoming.

Kelly, 53, stood silently in a wrinkled orange prison shirt and pants, shackled at the ankles with his hands behind his back as his attorney entered the plea on his behalf at the arraignment hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors didn't elaborate on the potential new charges and accuser, except to say agents recently seized more than 100 electronic devices, including cell phones, iPads and hard drives, in the case.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber decided to push Kelly's April 27 trial date to Oct. 13.

The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed last month. It is largely the same as the original indictment — which also had 13 counts — but includes a reference to a new accuser, referred to only as “Minor 6.”

The charges include child pornography, the sexual exploitation of children and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, as well as the coercion or enticement of a female.

Kelly, who has denied ever abusing anyone, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

The Grammy-award winning musician was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to change their stories.

Kelly's co-defendants in the case — ex-manager Derrel McDavid and former employee Milton Brown — have also pleaded not guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to retrieve pornographic videos in a bid to stave off criminal charges.

McDavid's lawyer, Beau Brindley, told the court Thursday that his client wanted to proceed with an April trial without Kelly. He said McDavid's “life is on hold” and was invoking his right to a speedy trial. But Brindley said later that the defense would take a week to decide their next steps.