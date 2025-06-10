R. Kelly's attorney seeks his release from prison, says singer's life is in danger

Singer R. Kelly, who is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence for sex crimes, now wants out of a North Carolina federal prison as his attorneys claimed in court Tuesday that his life is in danger.

In stunning new allegations from the attorneys representing Robert Sylvester Kelly, a convicted felon, attorney Beau Brindley filed a motion seeking Kelly's immediate release from the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, alleging prison officials and prosecutors have taken out a hit on Kelly's life while he remains behind bars.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"These are people who seek to kill Mr. Kelly rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed," Brindley said during a press conference after the hearing.

In September of 2021, Kelly was convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography in connection with allegations that he used his fame to abuse young women and girls. He also faced similar charges in Chicago, but those were dropped due to his earlier convictions.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations against him, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Kelly had also sought prison release prior to his convictions, citing the coronavirus pandemic and fears of becoming ill while in jail. He was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, in April 2023, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Now, his attorney says the convictions were the result of a weaponized justice system and Kelly’s life is in danger.

"We recognize the stunning quality of these allegations, but in the end, these are not allegations made by R. Kelly. These are not allegations made by my office. These are allegations made by men who were solicited by government prosecutors and Bureau of Prisons officials," Brindley said, citing two inmates who he said claim they were asked to kill Kelly.

Brindley alleges that prosecutors and others hired white supremacists to carry out his client's killing in prison.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on pending litigation.

Kelly's attorneys said they plan to ask President Donald Trump for a pardon in his case.

"At this point, he seems to be the only person with the power and the courage to stand up to these people and make it count," Brindley said.

The White House has not commented on if it has received Kelly’s request or what will happen if it does.