Attorneys for R. Kelly now say in a new complaint the singer was given an "overdose" of medication just days after they claimed in court that prison officials were trying to kill him.

Attorney Beau Brindley said in a Tuesday filing that "prison officials have overdosed Mr. Kelly on medications and nearly killed him." He also alleged they later removed him from a hospital at gunpoint and denied him surgery for blood clots, despite medical staff concerns.

"They took him out of a hospital at gunpoint and denied him surgery on blood clots in his lungs that the hospital said needed immediate intervention. Does government counsel have a legitimate explanation for any of these things? Of course not," Brindley wrote in his filing.

FCC Butner in North Carolina said it could not comment on the allegations, saying is does not "discuss the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including medical and health-related issues." The Bureau of Prisons similarly declined to comment "for privacy, safety, and security reasons."

The allegations come two days after Brindley requested Robert Sylvester Kelly, who is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence for sex crimes, wants out of the North Carolina federal prison fearing his life is in danger.

In the stunning allegations, Brindley filed a motion seeking Kelly's immediate release and alleging prison officials and prosecutors have taken out a hit on Kelly's life while he remains behind bars.

"These are people who seek to kill Mr. Kelly rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed," Brindley said during a press conference after the hearing.

Kelly was moved to solitary confinement shortly after the allegations were made public and stopped eating the food provided to him.

“Mr. Kelly has spiders crawling over him as he tries to sleep,” Brindley wrote. “He is alone in the dark in miserable conditions. [Mr.] Kelly has not eaten since the afternoon of June 10. This is because the only food they will bring him comes from the very chow hall about which a prison official warned him.”

In a statement to NBC Chicago Tuesday, Brindley said Kelly remains in solitary confinement "with blood clots in his lungs" and "could die at any moment."

"WIthin three days of the exposure of the murder plot, prison officials administered him a lethal overdose quantity of his anxiety and sleeping medication," Brindley said. "They tried to keep him from an outside hospital, but his condition was too dire to allow it. At Duke University Hospital, while treated for overdose, Mr. Kelly advised doctors that he had been taken off his blood thinners by the prison and feared blood clots. Doctors found blood clots in both legs and in his lungs. They ordered a 7 day hospital stay and surgery to remove life threatening clots. The prison responded by sending officers armed with AR15's to remove him from the hospital against doctors recommendations."

In September of 2021, Kelly was convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography in connection with allegations that he used his fame to abuse young women and girls. He also faced similar charges in Chicago, but those were dropped due to his earlier convictions.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations against him, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Kelly had also sought prison release prior to his convictions, citing the coronavirus pandemic and fears of becoming ill while in jail. He was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, in April 2023, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Now, his attorney says the convictions were the result of a weaponized justice system and Kelly’s life is in danger.

"We recognize the stunning quality of these allegations, but in the end, these are not allegations made by R. Kelly. These are not allegations made by my office. These are allegations made by men who were solicited by government prosecutors and Bureau of Prisons officials," Brindley said, citing two inmates who he said claim they were asked to kill Kelly.

Brindley alleges that prosecutors and others hired white supremacists to carry out his client's killing in prison.

Kelly's attorneys said they plan to ask President Donald Trump for a pardon in his case.

"At this point, he seems to be the only person with the power and the courage to stand up to these people and make it count," Brindley said.

The White House has not commented on if it has received Kelly’s request or what will happen if it does.