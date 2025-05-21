Days after several young students were injured in an incident involving a substitute teacher in a fourth-grade classroom in south suburban Country Club Hills, questions from parents remain unanswered, with school officials and police offering few details about the events that transpired.

The incident occurred Thursday in a fourth grade classroom at Meadowview Intermediate School, when parents and students say a substitute teacher chased, choked and hit a young student after becoming angry. Another student was allegedly hurt when the teacher pushed and knocked over classroom furniture, leaving him pinned in a corner.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A letter obtained by NBC Chicago circulating among Meadowview Intermediate School parents last week described the alleged incident as "serious," saying it took place in full view of the classroom in front of others. The letter also said the school didn't notify them of the incident, and they only learned about it from their children.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, parents pressed school officials for answers about the incident, with many saying their children felt afraid to go to school. Others said they would not be enrolling their children in the next school year unless the Superintendent resigned.

"He is fearing for his safety," Jessica Camacho, a parent of one of the students injured said during the meeting. "He has nightmares. I have to be up all night with my child."

Country Club Hill School District 160 Supt. Dr. Duane Meighan, who was present at the meeting Tuesday, declined to speak about the events.

During a press conference held by parents in front of the school Friday, Meighan made an unexpected appearance and confirmed an "incident" had taken place.

"There was an incident involving a student and staff member from a third party group that we actually work with," Meighan said. "The events and description highlighted on social media are not accurate. This particular staff member will not be returning. and the safety of our students continue to be our priority."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When asked by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres if there were cameras inside the school that captured the incident, the Supt. declined to provide more information.

Last week, Country Club Hills Police confirmed that a police report was filed about the incident. The department has since not responded to NBC Chicago's request for more information.