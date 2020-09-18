Queen Elizabeth II Strips Harvey Weinstein of Prestigious Honor

Queen Elizabeth II meets Harvey Weinstein
Yui Mok/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has ordered that the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein be stripped of the prestigious CBE honor he received for services to the British film industry.

"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," said a statement posted Friday in the London Gazette — an official outlet that reports on U.K. honors.

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison earlier this year after he was convicted of third-degree rape and a count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He faces additional charges in Los Angeles.

Removal of official U.K. honors is rare, but can take place where the holder has brought the honors system "into disrepute," according to the U.K. government.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.


