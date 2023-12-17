Quaker Oats

Quaker recalls granola bars, granola cereals due to Salmonella risk

QUAKER® Chocolate chip Chewy granola bars.
The Quaker Oats Company

Quaker has issued a nationwide recall of granola bars and granola cereals due to a suspected risk of Salmonella infections.

According to the company, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses, but they have instituted a widespread recall of a slew of products amid concerns about Salmonella contamination in the food.

A press release lists numerous products, including Quaker Big Chewy Bars with a “best before” date of Aug. 2, 2024, as being included in the recall. Chewy Dipps products and Quaker Simply Granola cereal are also impacted.

A full list can be found here:

The impacted products were sold in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Anyone with impacted product is encouraged to call 1-800-492-9322 or to visit Quakergranolarecall.com for more information or product reimbursement.

Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12-to-72 hours after infection, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The illness resolves within four-to-seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps are the most common symptoms, but more severe cases can include fever, aches, lethargy, a rash, or blood in urine or stool.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to severe cases of the illness.

