Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, a Long Grove Native, Reveals Brother's Death

Purdue University's starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, a native of suburban Long Grove, has announced the death of his oldest brother, according to a statement released Sunday.

In a statement posted by Purdue Football on Twitter, Aidan O'Connell, a 2017 graduate of Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, said he and his family are "deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean."

Aidan described Sean as "not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend."

"He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him to testify to his contagious joy," the statement continued. "We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time. We say with Job: 'the Lord give and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord.'"

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Aidan O'Connell, writing in the statement, said, "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days."

Additional information about Sean O'Connell's death hasn't been released.