Report: Purdue University Blocks TikTok on School's Wi-Fi Network

By Peter Marzano

TikTok logo
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purdue University enacted a ban on TikTok on the school's Wi-Fi network, citing privacy concerns as the social media giant faces increased scrutiny from state and federal government officials, according to The Purdue Exponent, the school's student newspaper.

According to The Exponent, an official from the university said that TikTok’s history of “algorithmic censorship of free speech” was one of the deciding factors behind the ban.

The report says that students are unable to access TikTok on both the mobile app as well as TikTok's official website.

The school elaborated that TikTok has "overly invasive" privacy and use agreements that compromise the safety of users' data, according to The Exponent.

A spokesperson for the university told The Exponent that students are still able to access both the TikTok app and website when they are not connected to a school network.

According to The Exponent, the move follows the removal of Purdue's university-affiliated TikTok accounts earlier this year.

