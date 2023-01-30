Puppy Bowl XIX Features 2 Chicago-Area Pups

For fans looking for the "ruff" action on Feb. 12, the Puppy Bowl is where it's at -- and two local stars will be on display.

Ziggy and Jersey are rescue puppies representing One Tail at a Time, a Chicago-area pet shelter. The adorable duo will be joining Team Ruff for the big game. Both dogs were born into One Tail at a Time but have since been adopted into loving homes.

Animal Planet is hosting its 19th annual Puppy Bowl XIX, which is aimed to raise awareness on pet adoptions. The event airs at 1 p.m. CST and can be found on Animal Planet or Discovery+.

"The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the WAYFAIR 'Lombarky' trophy," according to a press release.

The puppy bowl is growing this year, with 122 dogs from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states being represented. For the first-time ever, a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies will be competing.

To learn more about this year's Puppy Bowl XIX, see here.