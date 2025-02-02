Punxsutawney Phil, Woodstock Willie issue their seasonal predictions for Groundhog Day

Sunday morning marked Groundhog Day, with Punxsutawney Phil and numerous other groundhogs across the country, including Woodstock Willie, making their prediction on whether we will see an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

As Groundhog Day legend has it, a groundhog seeing their shadow predicts another six weeks of winter, while no sight of a shadow equates to an early spring.

For 2025, the nation's most recognizable groundhog and the Chicago area's beloved animal arrived at differing conclusions.

The handlers of Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania announced Saturday morning that the groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter.

Phil has spoken.



We may have six more weeks of winter, but we’ll always have Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney.



See you next year! pic.twitter.com/DIssghTZ1F — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 2, 2025

Those living in the Chicago area, however, received some different news.

Woodstock Willie, who ascended to fame thanks to the connection Woodstock, Illinois has to the 1993 cult classic film "Groundhog Day," did not see his shadow Sunday morning, predicting an early spring.

That news is welcome to many in the Chicago area, who have just finished getting through a mostly bitter cold January, with above average temperatures on Sunday perhaps giving a taste of what's ahead.