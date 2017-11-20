Pumpkin vs. Apple: These Are the Most-Searched Pies in Every State - NBC Chicago
Pumpkin vs. Apple: These Are the Most-Searched Pies in Every State

    It’s a question that's asked by many every Thanksgiving- pumpkin or apple pie?

    It appears Illinoisans finally have an answer to that question, based on search results provided by Google.

    The engine has named the “top searched Thanksgiving pies by state” as of Monday, and Illinois pumpkin reigns supreme, followed by apple then pecan.

    It’s a trend seen across much of the U.S., with only three states choosing a pie other than pumpkin.

    According to the results, pecan pie was searched most in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

