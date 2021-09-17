Pumpkin Patch Guide: Places to Pick the Best Pumpkin Near Chicago This Fall

As the first official day of fall approaches next week, pumpkin patches across the Chicago area are opening for business.

Temperatures are expected to cool over upcoming weeks, sending people out to enjoy an array of fall activities from picking pumpkins and exploring corn mazes to enjoying apple cider donuts and riding haunted hayrides.

Here's where to kickstart the fall season in the Chicago area:

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center

40 W. Higgins Rd., South Barrington; open daily 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Open September through October, the pumpkin patch will have other fall activities, including an animal farm, a corn stalk maze and wagon rides. Customers will be required to use cashless payments in many locations, among other COVID-19 protocols.

Tickets available here.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest

13341 W. 51st St., Homer Glen; open weekdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The pumpkin farm opens Friday and will welcome guests through October. In additional to picking pumpkins, the farm also has a variety of rides, tractor rides, a haunted barn and a petting zoo.

Tickets available here.

Sonny Acres Farm

29W310 North Ave., West Chicago; open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays.

Sonny Acres' will begin its Fall Fest celebration on Saturday, which will continue through September. Guests can enjoy an array of fall activities including picking pumpkins, riding a haunted hayride and enjoying sweet treats.

Ticket information here.

Abbey Farms

2855 Hart Rd., Aurora; open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Opening Saturday, Abbey Farms will welcome visitors through October, featuring an area to pick pumpkins, live music, a corn maze, various rides and homemade cider donuts.

Tickets available here.

Odyssey Fun Farm

18900 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park; open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sept. 27 through 29 and Oct. 4 through 6.

Odyssey Fun Farms will open Sept. 25 for the fall season, offering guests the chance to pick pumpkins, enjoy hay rides and feed animals at the petting zoo, among other activities.

Tickets available here.