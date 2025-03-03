Pulaski Day 2025: What's closed on Casimir Pulaski Day, and why Chicago celebrates it

Chicago and Cook County services and offices, courthouses, public libraries, garbage collection and more are closed Monday, March 3 in observance of Casimir Pulaski Day.

Chicago Public Schools and other suburban school districts previously observed Pulaski Day, but it is no longer listed among the holidays that CPS observes, which means school is in session.

Banks, and the United States Post Office also remain open Monday, as Pulaski Day is not a federal holiday.

What is Casimir Pulaski Day?

The day honors Casimir Pulaski, a Polish-born cavalry officer killed in the Revolutionary War. Born in Warsaw in 1745, Pulaski became renowned for his actions in fighting against Russian forces early in his life. He was elevated to the role of officer in the Polish military, and ultimately was forced to flee the country after Prussia and Austria invaded the country, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Pulaski’s heroism has long been the subject of adoration and legend, and in 1977 the state of Illinois designated the first Monday in the month of March as Casimir Pulaski Day, honoring both his memory and the contributions of Polish-Americans throughout the state’s history.

In 1986, then-Chicago Mayor Harold Washington introduced a resolution to designate the first Monday in March as Casimir Pulaski Day, the Chicago Public Library said, with he city's first official celebration of Pulaski Day taking place on March 2, 1986.

During the celebration, Washington noted Chicago's large Polish population in his remarks, saying in part, "and that is why we honor Casimir Pulaski," a post from the library says. "Not only for his heroics in fighting for the freedom Poland was never able to achieve, but for fighting for the freedom which America did achieve and thus forming a new homeland for Poland's people to come to."

The Polish Museum of America annually honors Pulaski with a livestreamed event, featuring elected state and local officials paying tribute to his life. Senator Dick Durbin is expected to attend the 2025 event, along with President Andrezj Duda of Poland.