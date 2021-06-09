Puerto Rican People's Day Parade Set to Return to Chicago This Month

After being called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, another iconic parade is returning to the city of Chicago this month, as the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade will take place in Humboldt Park.

According to organizers, the parade will take place on June 19, and will celebrate several events, including the Puerto Rican community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island’s right to self determination, and the 50th anniversary of the Crucifixion de Don Pedro Mural.

“Our parade is more than just a celebration of our rich cultural heritage. It also provides a space to address other social issues like the visibility of our trans people, the vibrancy of our LGBTQ+ community, the dynamics of our youth, the wisdom of our elders and the challenges of gentrification and other forms of colonial violence,” the Puerto Rican Cultural Center said in a statement.

Organizers say the parade will step off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Division Street and Western Avenue. The parade will proceed west on Division through Paseo Boricua in Humboldt Park, and will wrap up at the intersection of Sacramento and Division.

According to a press release, more than 70 groups will participate with floats, marching groups, bands, car clubs and motorcycle associations. The parade is cosponsored by the Puerto Rican Cultural Center and Chicago Ald. Roberto Maldonado.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center provides education, health and cultural services in the city of Chicago, aiming to address the fundamental needs in the Puerto Rican and Latin communities of Chicago residents.

More information can be found on the Cultural Center’s website.