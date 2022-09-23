Publisher Cancels Contract Over Controversial Fake Illinois Newspapers

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his opponent Darren Bailey set their sights on November, a conservative political action committee is stirring up controversy with newspapers, specifically, political ads designed to look like newspapers and distributed to thousands of Illinois homes.

The fake papers were printed by Paddock Publications, the same company that publishes the Daily Herald.

"Think they had a challenge they needed to address," Pritzker said as he signed an agricultural letter of intent Friday with Taiwan.

The company on Friday did, cancelling a contract with a firm linked to the conservative People who Play by the Rules political action committee.

In a Daily Herald story, Paddock said it wants "no part of the flame-throwing accusations taking place between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and LGIS," the vendor for the print job. "The company does not endorse the content of any of the print jobs it does for vendors, including many newspapers," Paddock said. "It neither embraces nor condemns them. It merely prints them."

The governor called the move a smart one and said he is reconsidering his decision to pull out of a political forum sponsored by the Daily Herald.

Bailey said he has nothing to with the newspapers.

The man behind the People who Play by the Rules PAC is radio host and one-time gubernatorial candidate Dan Proft. He responded Friday afternoon on Twitter criticizing Pritzker, saying he is "continuing to chew his cud over the Daily Herald Candidate forum now that the Herald has stopped pretending not to be a Leftist marionette."

Pritzker on Friday also continued to press for the removal of the PAC's ads that use surveillance video of real crimes without the permission of the victims involved.

“That is ridiculously over the top and, and I would say, inappropriate,” he said.