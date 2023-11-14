Proviso West student injured in knife attack involving other students: officials

A Proviso West student was injured in a knife attack involving other students Tuesday in an incident that sent multiple schools into lockdown status, officials said.

A spokesperson for the village of Hillside confirmed to NBC Chicago that one student was attacked by another student with a knife just after 10 a.m. Tuesday in a stairwell near the school's parking lot.

Both Proviso West High School and Hillside Elementary School were placed on lockdown following the incident.

The injured student was taken to the school nurse's office and transported by first responders to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The student involved in the stabbing fled the scene and remained at-large as of 11 a.m. A second student was being questioned by police, the village spokesperson said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Swift action was taken by the school administration, local law enforcement and emergency medical teams, who arrived promptly at the scene. The student was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," Proviso West Principal Elizabeth Martinez said in a letter to families. "In response to the incident, classes were placed on a soft lockdown. We want to assure you that our school community is safe and secure. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to work to ensure a secure and supportive environment for everyone in our school community."

Check back for more on this developing story.