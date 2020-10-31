Proud Boys Flyers Found in Chicago's Lincoln Square Neighborhood

Flyers in support of the far-right group the Proud Boys were distributed throughout Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood Friday, according to the alderman who represents the community.

In a letter to residents, 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin said the Chicago Police Department was alerted of the flyers and is investigating the incident.

The Proud Boys, a self-described "Western chauvinist" organization, is considered a violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic hate group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that tracks extremist groups, NBC News reports.

Proud Boys members marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and have organized against Black Lives Matter protests in recent months.

According to Ald. Martin, the Chicago Police Department's 19th and 20th police districts are unaware of specific threats to the Lincoln Square community regarding Tuesday's election.