A number of protests in Chicago and surrounding suburbs are planned for the weekend as demonstrations opposing federal immigration raids and President Donald Trump's polices continue.

The so-called "No Kings" demonstrations are part of other similar nationwide rallies happening in hundreds of other cities.

The "No Kings" protests, organizers say, are intended to counter what Trump's planned military parade in Washington Saturday for the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

Chicago police and city officials are preparing for the continued events.

"We want people to be calm, safe, everyone should have the right to express their first amendment rights we have no issues with that whatsoever now people who come down to cause harm we have to pull them out of those crowds and hold them accountable," Deputy Mayor Garin Gatewood told NBC Chicago.

Gatewood said city agencies are ramping up resources to ensure the safety of all involved over the weekend.

Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of the planned protests, saying the department will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

The weekend events come after days of similar demonstrations saw large crowd marching through city streets, most remaining peaceful, though some resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

Meanwhile, sources say "special elite response teams" from Immigration Customs and Enforcement could be deployed in five democratic-run cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia and New York.

According to the "No Kings," website, protests in nearly 2,000 locations across the country are scheduled, including in Chicago. The website lists events planned in numerous Chicago suburbs and the city itself, including Highland Park, Schaumburg, Elgin, Naperville, Joliet and more.

The Trump administration said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless.