Protesters Take Part in ‘Defund the Police' Rally in Homan Square

Members of several activists groups plan to take part in rally Friday afternoon, calling for the defunding of the Chicago Police Department and the closure of the department's Homan Square facility.

The Black Abolitionist Network, Black Lives Matter Chicago, Chi-Nations Youth Council, #LetUsBreatheCollective and ChiResists are just some of the Black-led groups that were expected to take part in the protest.

The event was slated to begin with speeches at around 3:30 p.m. and last multiple hours.

Activists said the protest comes in response to a "brutal police riot that left dozens of protesters injured and hospitalized."

Protesters also accused the CPD of disappearing "thousands of people at Homan Square, where they are interrogated and held for hours or days on end, tortured, and denied access to an attorney."

In 2015, reports emerged comparing the center to the terrorist detention facility in Guantanamo Bay. That same year, police denied allegations that suspects taken to the facility were beaten and denied access to their legal representation.

"Homan Square represents the torturous and militaristic nature of the Chicago Police Department,” says Damon Williams of the Black Abolitionist Network and the #LetUsBreatheCollective. “This horrific facility symbolizes how policing as a system is oppressive and abusive and should push us to demand new structures."

Activists also accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot of empowering police to carry out military-style tactics of detainment, interrogation and torture at Homan Square.

"The terror tactics we see DHS agents carry out in Portland are already happening in Chicago at Homan Square and other CPD black sites," activists stated in a news release.