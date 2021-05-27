Protesters, Including ‘Dreadhead Cowboy,' Temporarily Block Dan Ryan Lanes

An anti-violence protest shut down the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday afternoon, with the “Dreadhead Cowboy” joining the protesters and posting a video of the shutdown to Facebook.

Adam Hollingsworth, who became well-known in the city for riding his horse during a variety of protests and events, recorded video of the protest Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police temporarily shut down the local outbound lanes of the roadway near 63rd Street.

“Dan Ryan shutdown part two,” Hollingsworth tweeted. “This is for u, Vee Smith.”

Verndall “Vee” Smith was a dance coach on Chicago’s South Side who used his dance studio as a way to help steer kids away from a life of crime and violence. He was shot and killed earlier this month in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood, and his death shocked residents of the area.

Ja’Mal Green, a noted Chicago anti-violence activist, tweeted that the protest was spearheaded by Tyrone Muhammad of the group “Ex-Cons for Social Change:”

Our brother Tyrone Muhammad of Ex-cons for social change just shut down the Dan Ryan in hopes to raise awareness to our kids being killed. Officers assaulted protesters and arrested him and two others. It’s honestly a shame we gotta be “radical” in order for authorities to listen — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) May 27, 2021

State police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests were made during the protest, but the roadway has reopened as of 4 p.m.

Hollingsworth garnered national headlines last summer when he rode his horse down the Dan Ryan Expressway, snarling traffic. He was ultimately arrested and charged with a felony count of animal cruelty, along with a series of other misdemeanors in connection with the Sept. 2020 incident.