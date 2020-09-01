Trump

Protesters Gather, March in Kenosha During and After Trump's Visit

Demonstrators in Kenosha marched through city streets after President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to the area.

More than 100 people were seen following a man with a megaphone, shouting, “arrest the police” and other chants.

The city saw protests and some violence after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old Black man was shot seven times in the back. His family says he is paralyzed.

At one point, a group of protesters surrounded a man who they said was a member of a white nationalist group. Police officers moved in quickly and pulled the man away from the group. One officer pepper sprayed a woman.

Earlier in the day, a few hundred supporters and detractors of Trump gathered at a city center intersection in Kenosha, mixing and engaging each other in shouting matches at times, but there were no reports of violence.

Some Kenosha residents had feared Trump’s visit Tuesday would prompt violence.

Tensions temporarily rose as Trump’s motorcade rolled by, with his supporters clapping and others booing and cursing. But crowd sizes were modest and passions were mostly tempered.

At least two people were carrying pistols in holsters, telling those around them they were Trump supporters and had open-carry permits.

By mid-afternoon much of the crowd dispersed. A few motorcyclists remained, with flags supporting Trump, and a booth nearby sold T-shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

